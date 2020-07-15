Advertisement

Shenandoah National Park campgrounds open at full capacity

(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah National Park campgrounds are now open at full capacity.

According to a news release from Shenandoah National Park, additional sites at Mathews Arm, Big Meadows, Loft Mountain and Dundo campgrounds have also opened and have been made available for reservations.

Lewis Mountain Campground is available on a first-come-first-serve basis for the entire 2020 season.

Reservations can be made at Recreation.gov or by phone at (877) 444-6777. The reservations are made on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For more information, you can visit www.nps.gov.

