Sky Viewing for Wednesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We’ve been talking about the viewing for Comet NEOWISE for about a week now and you may have also noticed two of the brightest planets to see in the summer, Jupiter and Saturn. Tonight, we also have two passes of the International Space station again.

Unfortunately we will be battling some clouds tonight. It won’t be completely cloudy but for some of us, it will obstruct the view.

Tonight the Comet will be visible until about 11 p.m. but by Friday it will be visible until about midnight. I wouldn’t count on seeing it Thursday with storms and more clouds in the area. If you want an even better view, try to get away from light pollution. If you’re southeast of one of our cities, you may have some viewing issues or it will just be not as bright as if you were in a darker area.

Viewing tips (WHSV)

COMET NEOWISE: Visible after sunset by looking north-northwest.

Sunset: 8:36 p.m.

It won’t be visible until about 9:30 pm once the sky gets a bit darker

Comet NEOWISE will be setting, so it is going to be lower on the horizon, but rise higher each night. Tonight, it should be visible until about 11 p.m.

You may need binoculars to spot it. As the skies get darker and you can pick out the Big Dipper, Comet NEOWISE will be just below that.

Comet NEOWISE now has two visible tails, making it quite a spectacular sight.

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION: PASS 1

9:13 p.m. visible for 6 minutes: Start looking low to the southwest. It stays below 45° on the horizon as it moves east-northeast

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION: PASS 2

10:50 p.m. visible for 5 minutes: Start looking low to the west but this will stay very low, closer to the horizon as it travels to the north-northeast

PLANETS:

Saturn and Jupiter are at their brightest right now and can be seen each night. The planets become visible as the skies get dark enough after sunset. Look in the south-southeast part of the sky. The planets are rising so they will become pretty high in the sky later in the night. You can also see 4 of Jupiter’s moons. Jupiter has 53 moons but NASA says scientists think Jupiter may have as many as 79 moons.

We can only see the 4 largest moons, called the Galilean moons. Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. On rare dark nights, you can spot the 4 moons faintly with the naked eye, but they can be easily seen with a telescope or a high zoom on a camera.

These pictures were taken just a few days ago.

Jupiter and Saturn (Aubrey Urbanowicz)

We’d love to see your Comet NEOWISE pictures, you can submit those here:

More than anything, just enjoy the view. Hopefully a few clouds won’t spoil anything. Absolute best opportunities to view the Comet will be Friday and Saturday night. It will be visible from about 9:30 p.m. until at least midnight. Happy viewing!

"When you wish upon a falling star..." Comet Neowise was pictured from the station on July 5 as it orbited above the Mediterranean Sea. https://t.co/KqCk1xlCUG pic.twitter.com/vR6MNvwuh1 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) July 7, 2020

