Storms in New England today, flash flooding and hail that had to be plowed
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Maine on Tuesday led to heavy rain and storms in some parts of New England. This was an upper level area of low pressure, that means that there are much colder temperatures in the clouds. This can lead to not just hail, but a lot of hail in storms.
Rainfall ranges from 1-5″ which led to flooding across many roads. Flood waters became so high, they entered a hospital. Flood waters reached 2-3″ across some hallways and the operating room.
In Portland Maine, 0.54″ of rain fell in just 15 minutes. Storms were very slow moving and after moisture from what was Tropical Storm Fay last week, many areas flooded quickly with the heavy rain. In northern New Hampshire, close to the Vermont border, some areas picked up 4-5″ of rain.
Another scare for a resident in New Hampshire. After a lightning strike to the ground, the energy traveled through the ground and set a man’s home on fire. He escaped but his home is heavily damaged.
Then there was hail. There was so much hail in southern Maine, approximately 1,000 vehicles were damaged at a car dealership. The hail was so deep it had to be plowed.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.