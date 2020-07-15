Storms in New England today, flash flooding and hail that had to be plowed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Maine on Tuesday led to heavy rain and storms in some parts of New England. This was an upper level area of low pressure, that means that there are much colder temperatures in the clouds. This can lead to not just hail, but a lot of hail in storms.

Rainfall ranges from 1-5″ which led to flooding across many roads. Flood waters became so high, they entered a hospital. Flood waters reached 2-3″ across some hallways and the operating room.

Flash flooding in Grafton County puts ORs out of commission at region’s only trauma center in Woodsville NH. #wmur pic.twitter.com/tza5GHtudT — Amy Coveno (@amyWMUR) July 14, 2020

In Portland Maine, 0.54″ of rain fell in just 15 minutes. Storms were very slow moving and after moisture from what was Tropical Storm Fay last week, many areas flooded quickly with the heavy rain. In northern New Hampshire, close to the Vermont border, some areas picked up 4-5″ of rain.

Another scare for a resident in New Hampshire. After a lightning strike to the ground, the energy traveled through the ground and set a man’s home on fire. He escaped but his home is heavily damaged.

The storms that brought flooding to #NH also led to some scary moments for Don Picknell of Bath. Lightning struck a large tree at a cemetery, then traveled through the ground and set his house on fire. He’s in a bluegrass band and escaped with his instruments. @UnionLeader pic.twitter.com/YBxIyyEJWL — Jason Schreiber (@Schreibernews) July 14, 2020

Then there was hail. There was so much hail in southern Maine, approximately 1,000 vehicles were damaged at a car dealership. The hail was so deep it had to be plowed.

Huge hail in Biddeford right now #mewx pic.twitter.com/o4cbrddggF — Martin Grohman (@mgrohman) July 14, 2020

