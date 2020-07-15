Town of Dayton to honor late councilmen

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Dayton is planning on honoring two councilmen who passed away in April.

The town passed two resolutions at their meeting Monday night, in memory of councilmen Zachary Fletchall and Todd Collier.

Both men served on the council since 2017.

Town of Dayton mayor Sam Lee wanted to make sure the community celebrates both lives.

“Our thought process with regard to doing the resolution was mostly to make absolutely sure that the town and most of all, their family,” Lee said. “We wanted them to know what they meant to the town would never be forgotten.”

The council also gave members of both families plaques to celebrate their lives and service to the community.

