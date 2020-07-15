Advertisement

Va. celebrates Minotaur IV rocket launch

Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority, the United States Space Force and Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems celebrated the launch of a Minotaur IV rocket that carried a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

The rocket launched Wednesday morning at 9:46 a.m. from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the eastern shore of the commonwealth.

The launch marks the first time that Virginia Space’s new Payload Processing Facility (PPF) was used for payload integration and space vehicle processing, according to a news release from the Office of Gov. Ralph Northam.

According to the news release, the Minotaur IV launch vehicle stood at 78 feet tall and consisted of three solid-fueled motors. This mission is the seventh for the Minotaur IV over its 10-year launch history.

For more information, visit vaspace.org.

