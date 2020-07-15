Va. Rep. Cline to host telephone town hall for seniors and retirees

WASHINGTON (WHSV) — Virginia Congressman Ben Cline announced that he will host a Telephone Town Hall dedicated to issues facing seniors and those approaching retirement, according to a news release.

The telephone town hall will be on Thursday, July 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This will be the fifth telephone town hall held by Cline since March.

To join the call, you can register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the time of the call.

“Seniors face a number of issues concerning healthcare, scams, and more that younger generations deal with far less frequently,” Cline said. “This event will give me the opportunity to hear directly from seniors about the issues most important to them and allow me to provide updates and resources they may find particularly useful.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.