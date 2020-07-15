Valley libraries are going fine-free

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — As of July 1, 2020, the Augusta County Library, the Staunton Public Library and the Waynesboro Public Library have eliminated overdue fines on library materials and began waving overdue fines you may have built up in the past.

“We know that life happens sometimes,” said Diantha McCauley, Augusta County Library Director. “It can be difficult to return items on time. But we don’t want overdue fines to dissuade our patrons from the free services that our libraries offer, so we’re going fine free and giving everyone a fresh start.”

According to a news release from the Augusta County Library, the elimination of overdue fines removes barriers and makes library access easy and enjoyable for everyone.

However, overdue fines do not cover lost or damaged items.

For more information, you can contact the Augusta County Library at 540-885-3961, the Staunton Public Library at 540-332-3902 or the Waynesboro Public Library at 540-942-6746.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.