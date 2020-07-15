Advertisement

Valley libraries are going fine-free

Little Free Libraries in Waynesboro are now more diverse.
Little Free Libraries in Waynesboro are now more diverse.(WVIR)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — As of July 1, 2020, the Augusta County Library, the Staunton Public Library and the Waynesboro Public Library have eliminated overdue fines on library materials and began waving overdue fines you may have built up in the past.

“We know that life happens sometimes,” said Diantha McCauley, Augusta County Library Director. “It can be difficult to return items on time. But we don’t want overdue fines to dissuade our patrons from the free services that our libraries offer, so we’re going fine free and giving everyone a fresh start.”

According to a news release from the Augusta County Library, the elimination of overdue fines removes barriers and makes library access easy and enjoyable for everyone.

However, overdue fines do not cover lost or damaged items.

For more information, you can contact the Augusta County Library at 540-885-3961, the Staunton Public Library at 540-332-3902 or the Waynesboro Public Library at 540-942-6746.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shenandoah National Park campgrounds open at full capacity

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Sites at Mathews Arm, Big Meadows, Loft Mountain and Dundo campgrounds have also opened and have been made available for reservations.

State

Va. Rep. Cline to host telephone town hall for seniors and retirees

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The telephone town hall will be on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

State

Va. celebrates Minotaur IV rocket launch

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The 78-foot tall Minotaur IV rocket carried a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

State

VCU details August return with in-person, online courses, free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Eason, Capital News Service
As colleges across the country determine if classes should be held online to prevent the coronavirus spread, Virginia Commonwealth University is planning for students to return in August with a mix of in-person, hybrid and online courses. One dorm will be used as a low-acuity hospital while some first-year students are housed in a nearby hotel.

Latest News

State

Confederate statues stored at Richmond waste water plant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At least some of the Confederate monuments that have been recently removed from places of prominence in Richmond, Virginia, are being stored on the grounds of a waste water treatment plant, photographs show.

News

Pet of the Week - July 15

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

Virginia congressman flooded with unemployment complaints

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Virginia congressman is raising an alarm about the state’s delays in delivering unemployment benefits, saying he’s received two months of “continuous complaints” from his constituents.

Local

Augusta County Fair canceled for 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
This year’s Augusta County Fair is canceled. The fair’s board stated, “It is financially infeasible to provide our fair patrons with the quality event they deserve.”

Local

Harrisonburg Fire Department stresses safety with car seats

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Harrisonburg's Fire Department has implemented a low income, free car seat program for those that are eligable.The program also offers free car seat instilations and inspections to anyone that needs it.

State

Police: Second Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center employee charged with aiding in escape; search for inmates continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom and Enzo Domingo
The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) says two residents have escaped from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center and are at large.