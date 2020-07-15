VEC claims and appeals continue to pile up

VIRGINIA (WHSV) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more people continue to file for unemployment. For some, unemployment benefits have been cut off as workplaces slowly begin to reopen.

Many across Virginia say they are uncomfortable returning to work because they fear they may contract the virus.

By law, a person who refuses to return to work has their benefits cut off. But in these circumstances, appeals can be made. The Virginia Employment Commission says they are hard at work combing through issues and claims as quickly as possible.

“So you know, we know these are unusual times and so we have to make a determination as to whether they could continue their benefits or not,” said Joyce Fogg, communications manager of the Virginia Employment Commission.

“We are doing those fact-finding interviews to speed up that process up and try to clear up as much as we can. Some of them are because people put the wrong social security number in and we are trying to verify that. Some are refusing to go back to work,” said Fogg.

Fogg says they have reached about a million unemployment claims since mid-March and have brought appeal numbers down to 80,000 from 60,000.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.