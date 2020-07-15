Advertisement

VEC claims and appeals continue to pile up

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more people continue to file for unemployment. For some, unemployment benefits have been cut of as workplaces slowly begin to reopen.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more people continue to file for unemployment. For some, unemployment benefits have been cut of as workplaces slowly begin to reopen.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA (WHSV) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more people continue to file for unemployment. For some, unemployment benefits have been cut off as workplaces slowly begin to reopen.

Many across Virginia say they are uncomfortable returning to work because they fear they may contract the virus.

By law, a person who refuses to return to work has their benefits cut off. But in these circumstances, appeals can be made. The Virginia Employment Commission says they are hard at work combing through issues and claims as quickly as possible.

“So you know, we know these are unusual times and so we have to make a determination as to whether they could continue their benefits or not,” said Joyce Fogg, communications manager of the Virginia Employment Commission.

“We are doing those fact-finding interviews to speed up that process up and try to clear up as much as we can. Some of them are because people put the wrong social security number in and we are trying to verify that. Some are refusing to go back to work,” said Fogg.

Fogg says they have reached about a million unemployment claims since mid-March and have brought appeal numbers down to 80,000 from 60,000.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater ready to reopen and show movies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
After spending four months in the dark, The Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville is finally ready to reopen. There will be lots of added safety measures.

State

Virginia adopts workplace safety standards during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
New standards require employers to mandate social distancing measures and face coverings for employees in customer-facing positions and when social distancing is not possible, provide frequent access to hand washing or hand sanitizer, and regularly clean high-contact surfaces

Local

ACPS: Kindergarten registration numbers slightly down

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Riley Wyant, NBC29
Albemarle County School leaders say kindergarten registration numbers are down a bit for the fall.

Local

Report: Tourism revenue down in Charlottesville and Albemarle Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
The Free Enterprise Forum says tourism as taken a sharp dip in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Latest News

Local

Shenandoah National Park campgrounds open at full capacity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Sites at Mathews Arm, Big Meadows, Loft Mountain and Dundo campgrounds have also opened and have been made available for reservations.

Local

Valley libraries are going fine-free

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Augusta County Library, the Staunton Public Library and the Waynesboro Public Library are waiving late fees for library materials.

State

Va. Rep. Cline to host telephone town hall for seniors and retirees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The telephone town hall will be on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

State

Va. celebrates Minotaur IV rocket launch

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The 78-foot tall Minotaur IV rocket carried a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

State

VCU details August return with in-person, online courses, free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Eason, Capital News Service
As colleges across the country determine if classes should be held online to prevent the coronavirus spread, Virginia Commonwealth University is planning for students to return in August with a mix of in-person, hybrid and online courses. One dorm will be used as a low-acuity hospital while some first-year students are housed in a nearby hotel.

State

Confederate statues stored at Richmond waste water plant

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At least some of the Confederate monuments that have been recently removed from places of prominence in Richmond, Virginia, are being stored on the grounds of a waste water treatment plant, photographs show.