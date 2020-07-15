Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 15.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 9:00 AM Virginia Gov. Northam signs bill expanding eligibility for in-state tuition - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam holds ceremonial bill signing for legislation expanding eligibility for in-state tuition

Location: Patrick Henry Building, 1111 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Alena Yarmosky, Virginia governor press secretary, Alena.Yarmosky@governor.virginia.gov, 1 804 786 2211

This event will be streamed live on Twitter and Facebook

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 2:30 PM House Dems press event calling on Senate to take up the HEROES Act - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democratic Reps. Richard Neal and Bobby Scott hold press event to highlight the 'urgent need' for the Senate to take up the HEROES Act - passed by the House 15 May - to provide 'critical' funding for schools and families 'as communities hurdle toward an economic cliff and coronavirus cases surge' across the country

Location: H-207, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: House Speaker press, 1 202 226 7616

This is a mandatory TV pool. Contact the House Radio-TV Gallery 202-225-5214 for additional details. Please limit editorial presence to one person per outlet. Livestream will be available here: https://www.facebook.com/NancyPelosi/

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 AvalonBay Communities: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 16 9:00 AM POLITICO discussion on the post-coronavirus workforce with Dem Rep. Bobby Scott - 'Rebooting the American Workforce post-COVID-19' POLITICO live, virtual discussion, presented with the Bipartisan Policy Center, to discuss the economic recovery after coronavirus (COVID-19), how the recovery will affect different sectors of the U.S. workforce, and what measures and policies need to be implemented to help Americans get back to work. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley, and former Council of Economic Advisors Member Marianne Wanamaker

Weblinks: https://rebootingtheamericanworkforce.splashthat.com, https://twitter.com/POLITICOEvents, #POLITICOWorkforce

Contacts: POLITICO Events, politicolive@politico.com