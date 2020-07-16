Augusta Co. searches for missing person

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man last seen at his Mt. Solon home on July 15, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Noah Douglas Hogge, 22, was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. Hogge is 5′10″ and weighs 115 pounds.

Hogge has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing jeans and a white t-shirt with black stripes. Hogge left home in a silver 2008 Mercury with VA registration VXJ-4013.

If you have any information regarding Hogge, you can call Investigator CJ Taylor of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

