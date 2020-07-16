Advertisement

Chicken farming becoming a new hobby due to COVID-19

Families have found a fun way to stay busy while stuck at home. This includes raising chickens.
Families have found a fun way to stay busy while stuck at home. This includes raising chickens.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -With more people spending time at home during COVID-19, more hobbies are being explored and raising backyard chickens is one of them.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in need and supply. We’ve seen a new wave of customers coming through asking about it because they’ve been interested in what it takes. Is it really labor intensive? Can they undertake it you know in the time frame they are thinking,” said Jessoca Flugel, store manager at Rockingham Cooperative.

Experts say there are some safety rules that people need to keep in mind.

“One of the biggest concerns... actually the CDC has put out some guidance on this is salmonella,” said Jessica Walters, poultry diagnostician at the Virginia Department of Agriculture.

Walters said many people don’t realize they can get sick if they don’t handle the birds properly.

“What tends to happen is that people will tend to hold these birds especially when they cuddle baby chicks. They tend to get some of that fecal material either from the birds feet or the birds feather,” said Walters.

Walters also said birds love to hang around in a dirty environment so make sure you and your kids wash your hands before and after handling chickens.

If you are one of these people that developed a hobby of raising backyard chickens, you’re going to want to check CDC guidelines to protect yourself from anything that chickens may carry.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Preschools using strategies for students during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
As we inch closer to when school is supposed to be back in session, there’s been some speculation on how young children will deal with the many guidelines getting put in place.

State

VEC addresses unemployment benefit concerns; launch of new federal benefits program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Karina Bolster, NBC12
More than 1 million Virginians have filed for unemployment insurance benefits since January of 2020, with thousands still having a hard time getting those benefits.

Local

Former MRRJ superintendent pleads guilty to prisoner exploitation charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Hall
The former superintendent of Middle River Regional Jail pleaded guilty in Staunton Circuit Court on Thursday. Back in January, Jack Lee was arrested on dozens of charges related to exploiting prisoners.

Local

Family still looking for answers after murder in Staunton

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Hall
A family is continuing to search for answers after a recent shooting in Staunton. One week ago, Bruce Williams was shot and killed outside the Springhill Village Apartments.

Latest News

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

State

WATCH: Roanoke Police release body cam footage from weekend crowd shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
About 50 spent cartridge casings were collected from different caliber weapons.

State

Pendleton Manor confirms positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Pendleton Manor in Franklin, West Virginia has confirmed that one resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Harrisonburg seeks funding for transportation projects

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Harrisonburg Department of Public Works is seeking state and federal funding for seven transportation projects.

Local

Rockingham County’s original fire house, demolished after 35 years

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
After serving the community for 35 years, the original fire house for “Hose Company Number Four” in Rockingham County, has been demolished.

Local

The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind, planning it’s reopen for August

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The main priority for The VSDB is to keep everyone safe.