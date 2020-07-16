Coping with heat as an outdoor worker

It’s the peak of summer and people who work outdoors have to deal with hot and humid conditions. Some workers who face this struggle are landscapers.

They’re often put in a position where there is a lack of shade to shield them from the sun.

While landscapers usually do their work during the hottest times of the day it does take some time to get used to.

“A person that just starts the job a week ago or two weeks ago is not used to the heat. Maybe they worked at a different job that’s inside and when they come out you really got to watch them because their body is not adapted. You need to make sure they’re drinking plenty of water,” said Courtland Rodamer, operations manager at Rodamer’s Landscaping.

Some other measures taken include not having caffeine at night or drinking coffee in the morning.

