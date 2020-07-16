Advertisement

Family still looking for answers after murder in Staunton

Lesha Arey is still looking for answers after Bruce Williams was murdered last week.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — A family is continuing to search for answers after a recent shooting in Staunton. One week ago, Bruce Williams was shot and killed outside the Springhill Village Apartments.

"His laugh was like gratifying," Lesha Arey said. "Every time he laughed, everyone around him would laugh. And that smile was so contagious. He was just like, a really really great guy."

Arey has two children with Williams. She and the rest of his family continue to make sense of what happened.

“Just all around he was a great guy. He never really did any wrong to anybody. He was so forgiving, and just had a great heart,” Arey said. “That’s why it’s so shocking that this would happen to him. That somebody would do something like that to him, because out of everybody, he does not deserve that.”

Arey said Williams was a great father to their two children. She said the day he died, he had the kids and was registering them for school.

"He was very emotionally attached," Arey said. "He knew how to make them feel good, he knew how to make them understand, you know, without using any type of, really any type of discipline."

The Staunton Police Department said last Thursday, they arrived at the apartments around 11 p.m. Williams died from his injuries there, and police said they provided life-saving treatments immediately on arrival. Police also said they are still following up on leads, but are not releasing information at this time to protect the investigation. Arey said she wants answers now, and wants anyone with information to come forward.

"There's been people telling me every day they know who did it. People know who did it. But nobody will come forward," Arey said.

Arey's mother wrote a letter to police and city leaders, pleading for more action.

"Bruce deserves justice. But not only that, that community doesn't deserve to feel fear," Arey said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department.

