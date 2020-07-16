First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with daily storm chances

(WHSV) - A typical summer weather pattern. Temperatures increase into the weekend with more humidity. With the heat and humidity there will be daily storm chances into next week.

TODAY: A warm start in the 70s with patchy fog. Partly to mostly cloudy, hot and more humid. For the first part of the day, an isolated shower or storm so there will be a rain chance at any point in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, but with the humidity feeling more like the low 90s. The best chance of scattered storms is after about 2pm. While not everyone will see rain, activity looks fairly widespread. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out but mainly this will be beneficial rain. Activity will continue overnight thanks to an approaching front. Warm and muggy with lows near 70 degrees and areas of fog into Friday.

Scattered showers and storms are possible at any point today, (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog and a few showers, or an isolated storm. Then decreasing clouds for the afternoon, still hot and still humid. Highs around 90, feeling like the low 90s with the humidity. As the front crosses the area early in the day, this will limit storm chances for the afternoon. Anything looks to be isolated and spotty at best. The best chance of storms will be east of the Blue Ridge. A nice and warm evening with a small drop in humidity. Temperatures in the evening remain in the 80s. Mainly clear overnight, still warm with lows near 70 degrees.

The cold front should clear the area Friday morning. Any storm activity would be very spotty for the afternoon. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: Staying hot and humid. Temperatures in the morning will be quickly rising into the 80s. Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a few isolated storms later in the day. Highs in the low 90s. With the humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s. Lows near 70 degrees

SUNDAY: A warm and muggy start in the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid, isolated storms develop later in the day. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like the mid 90s with the humidity. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Morning temperatures will be in the 70s, quickly rising into the 80s by lunchtime. Staying hot and humid with daily showers and storms each afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s with the humidity. A few spots may even feel like 100 degrees each afternoon. Lows near 70 degrees. A rather stagnant but typical summer pattern.

Highs early next week will be in the low to mid 90s. WIth the humidity, it will feel like it's close to 100 degrees. (WHSV)

