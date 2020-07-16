Advertisement

Florida kangaroo in custody after hopping on streets of Fort Lauderdale

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN/CNN) - Florida police officers hopped into action to capture a kangaroo Thursday morning.

WSVN reports Fort Lauderdale police captured the kangaroo, put a leash around its neck and placed it in the back of a police cruiser.

Police don’t know where the meandering marsupial came from, but the department said on Twitter that city code doesn’t allow exotic animals.

Officers handed over the kangaroo to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, and it remains in the South Florida Wildlife Center.

The kangaroo was deemed safe and appeared unharmed, as it hopped around its cage.

