Former MRRJ superintendent pleads guilty to prisoner exploitation charges

(WHSV)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The former superintendent of Middle River Regional Jail pleaded guilty in Staunton Circuit Court on Thursday. Back in January, Jack Lee was arrested on dozens of charges related to exploiting prisoners.

Lee pleaded guilty to three counts of a jailer exploiting a prisoner, one count for each house the inmate worked at. The Staunton Commonwealth's Attorney's office said it was just one inmate doing work for Lee.

Lee was sentenced to 36 months in prison, with all-time suspended for two years good behavior. Lee also has 12 months of supervised probation and has to serve 120 hours of community service.

Lee was placed on administrative leave in December 2018, before being fired the same month. According to court documents from March 2019, investigators believed Lee was using prisoners to do work around his home.

According to the court documents, David Campbell, an inmate of Middle River was found to have been at Lee's House in Staunton working on projects 23 different times between November 2017 and May 2018. Search warrants reveal Lee told investigators the inmate worked for a contractor he had hired, and Lee said he was not aware the man working in his house was an inmate. According to the documents, the contractor Lee allegedly hired said that Lee asked him to fabricate invoices.

Lee served as superintendent of MRRJ for more than 10 years.

