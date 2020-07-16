Advertisement

Harrisonburg considering how to use other CARES Act Funding

Harrisonburg City Council chambers.
Harrisonburg City Council chambers.(WHSV)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Council is considering other ways to spend the money they received from the federal CARES Act.

The city was allocated $4.6 million and they’ve already spent some on loans for businesses. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, staff presented other options.

One option was allocating $600,000 to stabilizing the land where the second high school would be built. The project was put on hold for at least a year in April.

"It was already underway, they had already cleared that land, with pausing a contract like that, there are state requirements, things we have to do to make sure that land stays stable," Mike Parks, director of communication for the city, said.

Parks said the money would cover the cost of re-seeding part of the land with grass to prevent any erosion or run-off.

Other options included $700,000 to support technology and wireless internet for city schools, another $750,000 to support local businesses and $250,000 for community assistance. Parks said they've been meeting to see what issues are in the city.

"What are the needs that are residents have, what are the needs that we are experiencing in our departments as we try to support the community through COVID-19, so these are all related to things that we have seen over the past few months," Parks said.

City staff propose using the remaining $2.3 million to cover PPE, disinfectant, and other supplies to be able to re-open the buildings, education efforts related to COVID-19 and public safety considerations. Parks said city council plans to hold a work session before they vote.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Coping with heat as an outdoor worker

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
It’s the peak of summer and people who work outdoors have to deal with hot and humid conditions. One occupation that faces this struggle are landscapers.

Local

“This disease knows no boundaries,” Elkton man works on frontlines of COVID-19 in Texas

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Paul Goulart, of Elkton, is a member of the Virginia Medical Disaster Assistance Team and is working through his second deployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Northam holds ceremonial signing for in-state tuition expansion

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Hall
On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam held a ceremonial signing for a law expanding access to in-state tuition costs.

Local

US drops new visa rules for international students during pandemic

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Now, a previous rule implemented in March after coronavirus shifted college courses online will continue, under which international students were allowed to attend all classes online during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Comet NEOWISE over the Germany Valley, WV

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Severe storms Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

News

Hot, humid, and daily storm chances

Updated: 3 hours ago
Partly to mostly cloudy for tonight and staying warm. Temperatures this evening in the 80s. With a bit mroe cloud cover and moisture increasing, lows will only be falling into the upper 60s to near 70 overnight. Patchy fog or haze into Thursday morning.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,084 on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
As of Wednesday, July 15, Virginia has had 73,527 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s a rise of 1,084 positive cases since Tuesday, out of 15,573 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 7% of the newest tests coming back positive. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines.

News

Augusta County Fair canceled for 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
This year’s Augusta County Fair is canceled. The fair’s board stated, “It is financially infeasible to provide our fair patrons with the quality event they deserve.” The Miss Augusta County Fair Pageant, Market Animal Goat Show, and Jackpot Shows are still on. The pageant will be held at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25. The board says it will immediately begin planning for the next year’s fair, which is scheduled to start July 27, 2021.

News

VEC claims and appeals continue to pile up

Updated: 3 hours ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more people continue to file for unemployment. For some, unemployment benefits have been cut off as workplaces slowly begin to reopen. Many across Virginia say they are uncomfortable returning to work because they fear they may contract the virus. By law, a person who refuses to return to work has their benefits cut off. But in these circumstances, appeals can be made. The Virginia Employment Commission says they are hard at work combing through issues and claims as quickly as possible. “So you know, we know these are unusual times and so we have to make a determination as to whether they could continue their benefits or not,” said Joyce Fogg, communications manager of the Virginia Employment Commission.