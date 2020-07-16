Harrisonburg considering how to use other CARES Act Funding

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Council is considering other ways to spend the money they received from the federal CARES Act.

The city was allocated $4.6 million and they’ve already spent some on loans for businesses. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, staff presented other options.

One option was allocating $600,000 to stabilizing the land where the second high school would be built. The project was put on hold for at least a year in April.

"It was already underway, they had already cleared that land, with pausing a contract like that, there are state requirements, things we have to do to make sure that land stays stable," Mike Parks, director of communication for the city, said.

Parks said the money would cover the cost of re-seeding part of the land with grass to prevent any erosion or run-off.

Other options included $700,000 to support technology and wireless internet for city schools, another $750,000 to support local businesses and $250,000 for community assistance. Parks said they've been meeting to see what issues are in the city.

"What are the needs that are residents have, what are the needs that we are experiencing in our departments as we try to support the community through COVID-19, so these are all related to things that we have seen over the past few months," Parks said.

City staff propose using the remaining $2.3 million to cover PPE, disinfectant, and other supplies to be able to re-open the buildings, education efforts related to COVID-19 and public safety considerations. Parks said city council plans to hold a work session before they vote.

