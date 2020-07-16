Advertisement

Harrisonburg seeks funding for transportation projects

The proposed plan of one transportation project on North Main Street in Harrisonburg.
The proposed plan of one transportation project on North Main Street in Harrisonburg.(The City of Harrisonburg Department of Public Works)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Department of Public Works is seeking state and federal funding for seven transportation projects.

The projects are aimed at improving safety, walkability and traffic congestion around Harrisonburg. If the funding is granted, it would be available for use starting in 2026. The projects are spread throughout Harrisonburg and would potentially bring $20 million in road funding to support Harrisonburg residents and commuters, according to a news release from the Department of Public Works.

The projects include safety improvements on South Main Street, interchange improvements at South Main Street and Interstate 81 exit 243, the turn lane and sidewalk on Port Republic Road, a modified restricted crossing U-turn on Pear Street/Erickson Avenue, corridor improvements on Port Republic Road, an extension on Bluestone Trail and a sidewalk on North Main Street.

Harrisonburg will not learn if funding is being awarded until July 2021.

