Advertisement

Live worm removed from woman’s tonsil at Japanese hospital

Medics found a 1.5-inch long black worm moving inside a 25-year-old patient's left tonsil. They were able to remove the creature with tweezers.
Medics found a 1.5-inch long black worm moving inside a 25-year-old patient's left tonsil. They were able to remove the creature with tweezers.(Source: American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene/CNN)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (Gray News) - Doctors in Japan made a surprising discovery: a 1.5-inch black worm living in one woman’s tonsil.

The 25-year-old patient was experiencing throat pain and irritation five days after eating sashimi, a delicacy of raw fish. She underwent a physical examination at a Tokyo hospital, according to a study published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

Medics found a 1.5-inch long black worm moving inside her left tonsil. They were able to remove the creature with tweezers.

The woman’s symptoms improved after the worm was removed.

Scientists say the type of worm found, Pseudoterranova azarasi, predominantly infects in the stomach after consuming raw or undercooked fish. More than 700 cases have been reported in Japan, North Pacific countries, South America and the Netherlands.

To avoid similar infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends only eating fish that has been cooked adequately - to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit – or frozen and stored properly: at minus 4 degrees F or below for seven days or at minus 31 degrees F or below for 15 hours.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Suspect turns himself in as Atlanta mourns 8-year-old killed in shooting

Updated: moments ago
|
Julian Conley, 19, is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. He and his attorney say he did not shoot the girl.

National

GRAPHIC: Police body cam footage reveals moments before George Floyd's death

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
Four Minneapolis police officers were fired over the incident. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter, while the other three former officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

National Politics

Trump reins in major environmental law to speed big projects

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and AAMER MADHANI
President Donald Trump is rolling back an influential environmental law from the Nixon era that he says delays infrastructure projects. The law is credited with ensuring that major projects get full scrutiny and that local communities have their say.

National

NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Up to 30,000 fans were allowed to attend Wednesday night's race, NASCAR's largest with spectators since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in March.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's late evening weather forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Waynesboro considering setting aside money for homeless help

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Valley Community Services Board said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the struggles of being homeless, and Waynesboro is looking into helping them using CARES Act funding. The funding from the federal government can only be used in certain ways, and one of those ways is helping the homeless affected by the pandemic. Waynesboro city council is considering setting aside $50,000 for the Valley Community Services Board. The board said the money will be used to continue housing homeless in area motels. “Being able to be inside and have access to facilities to wash your hands and be safe is really important for the whole community,” Lydia Campbell, adult mental health case management supervisor, said. Campbell said currently, they have enough funding to keep people they're assisting in motels through the end of August. The money from Waynesboro would fund an additional month.

News

Second Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center employee charged with aiding in escape; as the search for inmates continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
Virginia State Police says a second employee who worked at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center has been charged with helping two residents escape. The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) says Jabar A. Taylor, 20, and Rashad E. Williams, 18, escaped in the early morning hours of Monday through a hole that had been cut in a security fence. Destiny L. Harris, 23, of Chesterfield County, was arrested and charged Tuesday morning with two counts of aiding with the escape of a juvenile. State police said Harris, a Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice employee who worked at the Bon Air facility, is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail. On the morning of July 15, the Virginia State Police says Darren Briggs, 42, of Lawrenceville, Va. and a Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice employee who worked at the Bon Air facility, was arrested and charged on one felony count of providing a cell phone to a prisoner. Briggs was taken into custody without incident. Briggs is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

News

Harrisonburg considering how to use other CARES Act Funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
Harrisonburg city council is considering other ways to spend the money they received from the federal CARES Act. The city was allocated $4.6 million, and they've already spent some on loans for businesses. At Tuesday's city council meeting, staff presented other options. One option was allocating $600,000 to stabilizing the land where the second high school would be built. The project was put on hold for at least a year in April. "It was already underway, they had already cleared that land, with pausing a contract like that, there are state requirements, things we have to do to make sure that land stays stable," Mike Parks, director of communication for the city, said.

News

“This disease knows no boundaries,” Elkton man works on frontlines of COVID-19 in Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Paul Goulart, of Elkton, is a member of the Virginia Medical Disaster Assistance Team and is working through his second deployment during the COVID-19 pandemic. His first was back in February. Every day he’s working alongside COVID-19 patients in McAllen, Texas, about 20 miles from the border of Mexico. “The COVID virus has run rampant and is just decimating the entire communities down here,” Goulart said. He said over three-quarters of COVID-19 patients he sees are over 80 years old, but he is still helping patients of all ages. “This disease knows no boundaries,” Goulart said. “It is hitting everybody, doesn’t matter what your race is, what your religion is, it doesn’t care. It’s getting everybody.” Goulart said the hospital he’s working at has plenty of supplies, but the recent increase in patients has been hard on staff.

News

US drops new visa rules for international students during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s administration rescinded a new policy that would have affected visa eligibility for international students taking only virtual classes in the fall. Last week, the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program announced, “The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester... Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status.” Now, a previous rule implemented in March after coronavirus shifted college courses online will continue, under which international students were allowed to attend all classes online during the pandemic.