Advertisement

Mike Tyson to battle ‘Jaws’ for Shark Week

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson will kick off Discovery Channel's Shark Week by taking on a new opponent.

The network says he will square off underwater against a shark, in the name of research.

The special is billed as "Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef."

A promo shows him lifting weights, breaking a surfboard, knocking down a shark cage and trying to blow up an inflatable raft.

There's no word on exactly how Tyson and the shark will interact or what this face-off will entail.

The network says no sharks were injured.

The special airs on the first day of Shark Week on Aug. 9.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump’s grand GOP convention plans shrink as virus surges

Updated: moments ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
The Republican National Committee is sharply restricting attendance on three of the four nights of its convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month, as it looks for ways to move forward with the event while coronavirus cases are spiking in the state.

Coronavirus

Target, CVS join list of stores mandating masks

Updated: moments ago
They join a growing list of retailers requiring face coverings at all of their locations.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine in Britain ready for next step

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
The vaccine development team at Imperial College in London are proceeding with the second, larger round of human trials.

National

Illinois woman faces up to 60-year term in slaying of 5-year-old son

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The sentencing hearing for 37-year-old JoAnn Cunningham began Thursday in McHenry County.

Latest News

Coronavirus

For 17th straight week more than 1 million Americans seek job aid

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Hope early this month that the country had made it through the worst of the pandemic has been shaken and the rising number of infected Americans threatens to push what appeared to be a recovering nation into critical condition.

National

Florida police capture kangaroo on the loose

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Police in Fort Lauderdale captured a kangaroo Thursday morning.

National

Spacecraft snaps closest pictures of sun

Updated: 1 hour ago
The orbiter was about 48 million miles from the sun when it took the stunning high-resolution pictures last month.

National

Stunning views of the sun released by space agencies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Solar Orbiter mission shares closest images of the sun.

National Politics

Fauci calls White House adviser's op-ed about him 'major mistake'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to scathing criticism put forward by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

National

Mike Tyson to battle 'Jaws' for Shark Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Mike Tyson will kick off Discovery Channel's Shark Week by taking on a new opponent: a shark.