Northam holds ceremonial signing for in-state tuition expansion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam held a ceremonial signing for a law expanding access to in-state tuition costs.

The law means undocumented students are eligible for in-state tuition, as long as they've lived in Virginia for at least two years, and they or their parents filed taxes.

“This is a time where we can all come together and celebrate the fact that now undocumented students in Virginia are eligible for in-state tuition,” Governor Ralph Northam said in the press conference on Wednesday.

Eduardo Justo is an immigration lawyer in Harrisonburg. He said he's worked with people who want to go to college.

"It's something that we see often," Justo said. "Because many of the students are the ones who have DACA, and they're trying to improve their education so they can become better members in the community and more educated members of the community."

Justo said the law makes going to college more accessible for students.

“The fact that it’s cheaper now makes it more accessible, well, as accessible to them as it is to any other U.S. resident or U.S. citizen.”

The bill, which became law earlier this year, was supported by James Madison University's Student Government Association.

"Our job is to hear what our students are demanding," Anna Connole, legislative affairs chair, said. "And we've seen across our campus and our organizations, this demand for respect of DACA recipients rights and what they should be provided."

Connole said it’s exciting to see a bill they lobbied for becoming law.

“Sitting in those rooms having those discussions, to see actual impact from that and having legislators listening to that voice, is really rewarding and motivating,” Connole said.

In addition to living in Virginia for at least two years, the student must also have attended high school or home school for at least two years. They also must have graduated or passed a high school equivalency test.

