Preschools using strategies for students during coronavirus pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As we inch closer to when school is supposed to be back in session this fall, there’s been some speculation on how young children will deal with the many guidelines getting put in place.

Some Valley preschools have been open this summer including Good Shepherd School and Daycare in Harrisonburg. Governor Ralph Northam has exempted preschoolers and teachers from having to wear face masks.

Now, social distancing is one thing the preschool is practicing but it’s created new challenges. Staff are working to figure out how to have group activities with the kids, while social distancing.

“It is challenging. We’ve used some strategies like putting a chair in between them. We have some colored squares on our carpet that are part of the carpet patterns... so our two-year-olds will say okay so and so sit on this orange square,” said Heather Cheshire, director and principal of Good Shepherd School.

Other measures being taken include frequent hand washing, health screenings, and temperature checks.

