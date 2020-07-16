Advertisement

Preschools using strategies for students during coronavirus pandemic

As we inch closer to when school is supposed to be back in session, there's been some speculation on how young children will deal with the many guidelines getting put in place.
As we inch closer to when school is supposed to be back in session, there's been some speculation on how young children will deal with the many guidelines getting put in place.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As we inch closer to when school is supposed to be back in session this fall, there’s been some speculation on how young children will deal with the many guidelines getting put in place.

Some Valley preschools have been open this summer including Good Shepherd School and Daycare in Harrisonburg. Governor Ralph Northam has exempted preschoolers and teachers from having to wear face masks.

Now, social distancing is one thing the preschool is practicing but it’s created new challenges. Staff are working to figure out how to have group activities with the kids, while social distancing.

“It is challenging. We’ve used some strategies like putting a chair in between them. We have some colored squares on our carpet that are part of the carpet patterns... so our two-year-olds will say okay so and so sit on this orange square,” said Heather Cheshire, director and principal of Good Shepherd School.

Other measures being taken include frequent hand washing, health screenings, and temperature checks.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Chicken farming becoming a new hobby due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
With more people spending time at home during COVID-19, more hobbies are being explored. Raising backyard chickens is one of them.

State

VEC addresses unemployment benefit concerns; launch of new federal benefits program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Karina Bolster, NBC12
More than 1 million Virginians have filed for unemployment insurance benefits since January of 2020, with thousands still having a hard time getting those benefits.

Local

Former MRRJ superintendent pleads guilty to prisoner exploitation charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Hall
The former superintendent of Middle River Regional Jail pleaded guilty in Staunton Circuit Court on Thursday. Back in January, Jack Lee was arrested on dozens of charges related to exploiting prisoners.

Local

Family still looking for answers after murder in Staunton

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Hall
A family is continuing to search for answers after a recent shooting in Staunton. One week ago, Bruce Williams was shot and killed outside the Springhill Village Apartments.

Latest News

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

State

WATCH: Roanoke Police release body cam footage from weekend crowd shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
About 50 spent cartridge casings were collected from different caliber weapons.

State

Pendleton Manor confirms positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Pendleton Manor in Franklin, West Virginia has confirmed that one resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Harrisonburg seeks funding for transportation projects

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Harrisonburg Department of Public Works is seeking state and federal funding for seven transportation projects.

Local

Rockingham County’s original fire house, demolished after 35 years

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
After serving the community for 35 years, the original fire house for “Hose Company Number Four” in Rockingham County, has been demolished.

Local

The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind, planning it’s reopen for August

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The main priority for The VSDB is to keep everyone safe.