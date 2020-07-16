Advertisement

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

By Natalie Grim
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Trump administration announced this week an overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act that would make infrastructure projects such as pipelines move faster.

NEPA was introduced under President Nixon and requires all federal agencies to go through an environmental review of all proposed projects. The new guidelines will shorten the review period for a number of infrastructure projects such as pipelines and highways.

Gray DC spoke to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D) about how the new changes will impact projects in North Dakota like the Dakota Access Pipeline. Click above to watch the interview.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Politics

Paycheck Protection Program coming to an end

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT
The program is credited by government officials for saving millions of jobs, with more than 4.8 million small business owners tapping into the funds, for more than $519 billion in loans.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Latest News

State

A roundup of new Virginia laws taking effect at the start of July

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Caleb Stewart
Many laws passed by the Virginia General Assembly during this year's session officially take effect on July 1.

National Politics

House adopts bill to make DC 51st state; Senate GOP opposes

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT
|
By MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press
Supporters said the bill has become even more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

State

Convincing win in Virginia shows strength of Black vote

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By ALAN SUDERMAN
Political newcomer Cameron Webb says he didn't plan it this way, but his campaign was made for these unprecedented times.

Politics

Virginia Democratic Party urges voters to defeat redistricting reform amendment

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT
|
By Graham Moomaw
The Democratic Party of Virginia is officially urging voters to oppose a proposed constitutional amendment to create a bipartisan redistricting commission that, if approved in November, would redraw the state’s political maps starting in 2021.

Politics

Rematch set in hotly contested Virginia congressional race

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
|
By ALAN SUDERMAN and DENISE LAVOIE
The stage is set for a fierce rematch for what was one of the most hotly contested congressional seats in the country two years ago.

Politics

Gade wins Virginia GOP bid for Senate seat held by Warner

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Virginia Republicans have picked Daniel Gade to be their nominee and face off against U.S. Sen. Mark Warner for a Senate seat later this year.