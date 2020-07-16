Advertisement

Rockingham County’s original fire house, demolished after 35 years

After serving the community for 35 years, the original fire house for “Hose Company Number Four” in Rockingham County, has been demolished.
rockingham county fire house
rockingham county fire house(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After serving the community for 35 years, the original fire house for “Hose Company Number Four” in Rockingham County, has been demolished.

The demolition began around 7:30a.m. on the morning of Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Rockingham Fire Department Chief Jeremy Holloway, says the area quickly outgrew the original building, and the new fire house is bigger and better.

“We can house more firefighters, we can also house more volunteers. Our hope is to pull younger volunteers in. We’ve got computer rooms set up where they can actually go in a do their work from here and then when we have an emergency response they can respond from this station,” Chief Holloway said.

Chief Holloway says the Chief of the original fire house in 1985, Denny Thomas, had a vision this area would grow, but never expected it to get so big, so fast.

But, now that it has grown, the new building will provide a shorter response time to calls, and be a resource for the people of Rockingham County, through the attached community hall. The community hall has bathrooms and showers, to act as an emergency shelter if ever needed. They also plan to run fundraisers in the hall, as well as host dinners for the community.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind, planning it’s reopen for August

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The main priority for The VSDB is to keep everyone safe.

State

Virginia State Police launching investigation into trooper after viral video comes to light

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brent Soloman, NBC12
A Virginia State trooper is placed on leave following a viral video that now has the department’s Superintendent sounding off.

Local

Augusta Co. searches for missing person

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Noah Douglas Hogge, 22, was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. on July 15.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 904 on Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Thursday, July 16, Virginia has had 74,431 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

News

Va. Rep. Cline to host telephone town hall for seniors and retirees

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Shenandoah National Park campgrounds open at full capacity

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg Fire Department stresses safety with car seats

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Virginia adopts workplace safety standards during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Watch WHSV's late evening weather forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Waynesboro considering setting aside money for homeless help

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Valley Community Services Board said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the struggles of being homeless, and Waynesboro is looking into helping them using CARES Act funding. The funding from the federal government can only be used in certain ways, and one of those ways is helping the homeless affected by the pandemic. Waynesboro city council is considering setting aside $50,000 for the Valley Community Services Board. The board said the money will be used to continue housing homeless in area motels. “Being able to be inside and have access to facilities to wash your hands and be safe is really important for the whole community,” Lydia Campbell, adult mental health case management supervisor, said. Campbell said currently, they have enough funding to keep people they're assisting in motels through the end of August. The money from Waynesboro would fund an additional month.