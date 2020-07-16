Rockingham County’s original fire house, demolished after 35 years

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After serving the community for 35 years, the original fire house for “Hose Company Number Four” in Rockingham County, has been demolished.

The demolition began around 7:30a.m. on the morning of Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Rockingham Fire Department Chief Jeremy Holloway, says the area quickly outgrew the original building, and the new fire house is bigger and better.

“We can house more firefighters, we can also house more volunteers. Our hope is to pull younger volunteers in. We’ve got computer rooms set up where they can actually go in a do their work from here and then when we have an emergency response they can respond from this station,” Chief Holloway said.

Chief Holloway says the Chief of the original fire house in 1985, Denny Thomas, had a vision this area would grow, but never expected it to get so big, so fast.

But, now that it has grown, the new building will provide a shorter response time to calls, and be a resource for the people of Rockingham County, through the attached community hall. The community hall has bathrooms and showers, to act as an emergency shelter if ever needed. They also plan to run fundraisers in the hall, as well as host dinners for the community.

