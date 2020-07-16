Advertisement

Severe storms in the Midwest- that’s our system for Thursday

A storm complex is leading to severe weather in the Midwest Tuesday. This is the same system headed our way for Thursday.
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Heavy rain and storms impacted the Midwest today. In fact this storm complex started in Colorado last night with severe weather. You can see the 24 hour loop on radar. The yellow and red boxes that are flashing, those are the severe thunderstorm (yellow) and tornado (red) warnings that have been issued.

Rainfall with this complex has ranged from about 1-3″ from Colorado, to Illinois.

Here is video of a tornado that touched down southeast of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. This is from our sister station KKTV in Colorado Springs.

Ongoing severe weather continues in Illinois tonight. There has been at least a few funnel clouds spotted and several pictures of tornadoes.

At least a couple of tornadoes have been reported on Wednesday.

This storm complex is associated with the front that will approach our area Thursday. The severe threat for our area is very limited. An isolated stront to severe storm can’t be ruled out but the main area to see severe weather Thursday will be west of our region. From the Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley, and down through western Tennessee.

So what can we expect? We basically have a rain chance all day but it will be more spotty early. The best chance for storms will be late afternoon through at least 2am. Likely more concentrated after 8pm. Any rain these storms can bring will be very beneficial. Storm can easily contain locally heavy rain and gusty winds. The problem with any heavy rain is that the ground is so dry right now, any torrential downpours can quickly just runoff instead of soaking into the ground.

A look at how radar may look Thursday night
A look at how radar may look Thursday night(WHSV)

Keep in mind while we have some decently widespread activity on the way, not everyone will see rain, or at least not good measurable rain.

The heat and humidity continues for the weekend and next week with daily storm chances. Stay updated on the WHSV weather app.

