Smalls preparing for pro opportunity in Italy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The last few months have been eventful for Kamiah Smalls, to say the least.

“These past couple months have taught me so much about myself, about the world around me, about the things I should be grateful for, about the things I need to work harder on,” said Smallls. “So these last few months have just been about me blossoming as the person that I am and finding me as a person, to be honest.”

Smalls, who ranks fourth all-time in scoring for the James Madison women’s basketball team with 1,888 points, saw her illustrious college career come to an unexpected early end in March when the 2019-2020 season was shut down due to COVID-19. In April, Smalls received good news when she was selected by the Indiana Fever in the third round of the WNBA Draft. However, before she even had a chance to show off her skills for the franchise, Smalls was released by the Fever in May as the WNBA dealt with fallout from the global pandemic.

“I was heart-broken. I was very flustered,” said Smalls. “It took me a couple days to shake the feeling, you know, that maybe I am not good enough. After I shook that feeling, I hopped right back on my grind.”

Despite her release from the Fever, Smalls wasn’t ready for her basketball career to be over. She says she stayed on constant contact with her agent and earlier this week it was announced that she has signed with a professional team in Italy.

“The thing that makes it more sweet is that it is certain this time. I signed that paper, I am definitely going,” said Smalls. “Once again it’s a dream come true, whether I am playing in Indiana or in Italy.”

Though her WNBA dream didn’t work out this year, Smalls still has a chance to to continue her basketball career at the pro level overseas while representing her hometown and the university that helped her get to this point.

“JMU, Harrisonburg, and Philadelphia is always what Kamiah Smalls is putting on for,” said Smalls. “Yeah I got my name on the back of my jersey but it runs much deeper than that, much deeper.”

Smalls says she is hoping to be able to travel to Italy in late August.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.