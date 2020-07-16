Sources: JMU still pursuing fall football schedule, CAA plans to suspend season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sources close to the program have confirmed to WHSV that James Madison still intends to play a fall football season in 2020. The Dukes will continue to pursue a football schedule this year if the NCAA still holds the FCS playoffs during the fall season.

BREAKING: Local sources are telling me @BruceFeldmanCFB's report is true that CAA plans to suspend football this fall...but the conference has authorized that individual schools can still pursue a fall football schedule#JMU plans to play in 2020 if there's FCS postseason — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) July 16, 2020

National college football writer Bruce Feldman reported Thursday evening that sources are telling him the Colonial Athletic Association, of which JMU is a member, plans to announce the suspension of fall football on Friday.

SOURCES: The CAA conference is expected to announce tomorrow that the league will not be playing football this fall. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 16, 2020

Sources tell WHSV that JMU has already begun the process of finding opponents to fill its 2020 schedule. The Dukes were originally scheduled to play eight conference games and three non-conference contests (at North Carolina, vs. Chattanooga, vs. Merrimack) in 2020. A new schedule has not yet been officially announced. JMU head coach Curt Cignetti sent out the following tweet Thursday evening:

