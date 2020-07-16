Advertisement

Sources: JMU still pursuing fall football schedule, CAA plans to suspend season

Sources close to the program have confirmed to WHSV that James Madison still intends to play a fall football season in 2020.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sources close to the program have confirmed to WHSV that James Madison still intends to play a fall football season in 2020. The Dukes will continue to pursue a football schedule this year if the NCAA still holds the FCS playoffs during the fall season.

National college football writer Bruce Feldman reported Thursday evening that sources are telling him the Colonial Athletic Association, of which JMU is a member, plans to announce the suspension of fall football on Friday.

Sources tell WHSV that JMU has already begun the process of finding opponents to fill its 2020 schedule. The Dukes were originally scheduled to play eight conference games and three non-conference contests (at North Carolina, vs. Chattanooga, vs. Merrimack) in 2020. A new schedule has not yet been officially announced. JMU head coach Curt Cignetti sent out the following tweet Thursday evening:

