The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind, planning it’s reopen for August

The main priority for The VSDB is to keep everyone safe.
VSDB
VSDB(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While many schools are struggling with their plans to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind faces more obstacles than the average school. That being said, the school is still looking forward to getting back in the classroom five days a week, hopefully on August 17th.

“We are working and striving to plan to bring our students back, all of them, for in person instruction. Because that is how they learn best,” Superintendent Patricia Trice said.

Like other schools, The VSDB faces many of the same difficulties when it comes to reopening, but they also have a few more obstacles than the average school.

Being a school entirely for special education students, The VSDB has students from all over the state. Some students are residential, while others are just day students. The school provides transportation to all of their students, bringing the majority of them, those that are residential students, home every Friday afternoon to spend the weekends at home. This means they are taking extra safety precautions with transportation. Additional buses have been added, to socially distance while on the road.

Students and staff are also required to wear masks while on buses, in buildings, and around campus.

To encourage students to wear masks, the school is opting out of the traditional medical mask, and instead providing buffs, which are face coverings that are worn around the neck and can be pulled up and down easily. These buffs will be designed to have VSDB written on them, while also have each individual student's name on them.

As many students who are deaf rely on reading lips, the school is also looking into ordering see though masks, as to not hinder any communication.

The main priority for The VSDB is to keep everyone safe.

"Even though they may have fears, everyone wants to come to work, we want the students here, just everything we do is about our students," Trice said.

Because the school has fewer numbers than other schools, social distancing does not look like it will be a problem. There are normally six to eight students in what is considered a large class, but just to make sure, staff will be checking every class period that students are socially distant from one another.

All cloth furniture is being replaced with easy-to-clean furniture, more sanitizing equipment is being ordered, and staff is being trained how to properly clean.

Trice says the school hopes to release their health plan document next week, but they know they will have to tweak it as input from parents and staff comes in after reviewing it. Their hope is to not just meet the many safety guidelines in place, but to go beyond them, and provide the best service they can for their students.

The Valley Community Services Board said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the struggles of being homeless, and Waynesboro is looking into helping them using CARES Act funding. The funding from the federal government can only be used in certain ways, and one of those ways is helping the homeless affected by the pandemic. Waynesboro city council is considering setting aside $50,000 for the Valley Community Services Board. The board said the money will be used to continue housing homeless in area motels. “Being able to be inside and have access to facilities to wash your hands and be safe is really important for the whole community,” Lydia Campbell, adult mental health case management supervisor, said. Campbell said currently, they have enough funding to keep people they're assisting in motels through the end of August. The money from Waynesboro would fund an additional month.