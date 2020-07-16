“This disease knows no boundaries,” Elkton man works on frontlines of COVID-19 in Texas

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Paul Goulart of Elkton is a member of the Virginia Medical Disaster Assistance Team and is working through his second deployment during the COVID-19 pandemic. His first was back in February.

Every day. he’s working alongside COVID-19 patients in McAllen, Texas, about 20 miles from the border of Mexico.

“The COVID virus has run rampant and is just decimating the entire communities down here,” Goulart said.

He said over three-quarters of COVID-19 patients he sees are over 80 years old, but he is still helping patients of all ages.

“This disease knows no boundaries,” Goulart said. “It is hitting everybody, doesn’t matter what your race is, what your religion is, it doesn’t care. It’s getting everybody.”

Goulart said the hospital he’s working at has plenty of supplies, but the recent increase in patients has been hard on staff.

“Yesterday, there was a waiting line of EMS people trying to get into the hospital, but they couldn’t because the hospital is too full,” he said. “In this particular hospital, at least, I’m going to say, 30 to 40 [new COVID-19 patients] a day.”

After many people began venturing out as reopenings progressed around the country, Goulart said more people have poured into the hospital in Texas needing medical assistance.

His advice is to continue wearing your mask for the safety of yourself and others.

“You have the right to do a lot of things, but you don’t have the right, as far as I’m concerned, to put somebody’s life in jeopardy,” Goulart said.

He said he will be returning to the Shenandoah Valley at the end of July and could be deployed for a third time if necessary.

