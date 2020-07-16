Advertisement

US drops new visa rules for international students during pandemic

A previous rule implemented in March after coronavirus shifted college courses online will continue, under which international students were allowed to attend all classes online during the pandemic.
A previous rule implemented in March after coronavirus shifted college courses online will continue, under which international students were allowed to attend all classes online during the pandemic.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - President Donald Trump’s administration rescinded a new policy that would have affected visa eligibility for international students taking only virtual classes in the fall.

Last week, the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program announced, “The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester... Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status.”

Now, a previous rule implemented in March after coronavirus shifted college courses online will continue, under which international students were allowed to attend all classes online during the pandemic.

Had this new policy stayed, millions of international students across the United States and here in the Shenandoah Valley would have been impacted.

Micah Keller-Shristi, the Director of International Student Services at Eastern Mennonite University, said after the announcement, he received many emails from concerned students about their legal status for the upcoming year if classes were to switch to online only.

“When you’re halfway through a degree, it causes a lot of anxiety to hear that you might suddenly have to go home, so I hope that going forward [SEVP] can take that into consideration,” Keller-Shristi said.

He said universities are still waiting on concrete guidelines from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the upcoming year.

In the past, taking online-only courses would not have filed the requirements for a student visa.

