VEC addresses unemployment benefit concerns; launch of new federal benefits program

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1 million Virginians have filed for unemployment insurance benefits since January of 2020, with thousands still having a hard time getting those benefits.

The Virginia Employment Commission held a virtual news conference Thursday to discuss the launch of the third federal benefits program to assist Virginians.

However, that news conference was not allowed to be recorded, despite prior permission given to NBC12 by a VEC spokeswoman. The news conference not only discussed the launch of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, but a question and answer session regarding the many issues people are dealing with regarding unemployment benefits.

A message to the VEC for comment on why the conference was not allowed to be recorded was not immediately returned. However, the Commission did provide the slides to the presentation from Thursday.

On July 2, the VEC launched the application portal for people to access the PEUC benefits program through the CARES Act. Last month more than 41,000 Virginians who were identified as potentially eligible for the program received text and voice messages.

“This program provides up to an additional 13 weeks of regular/traditional Unemployment Insurance benefits to individuals who have already exhausted their regular Unemployment Insurance benefits,” a press release said. “This program applies to claims by individuals whose benefit year ended on July 6, 2019, or after. Payments to recipients recently began and are available through the week ending on December 26, 2020.”

“We’ve already paid out 18 million dollars [to more than 18,000 claims] since July 7th which was when the payments started going out,” said VEC spokeswoman Joyce Fogg.

The VEC said payment can take up to three businesses days to reach a recipient’s account and will be retroactive, with the first payable week for qualifying applicants under PEUC being the week ending April 4, 2020.

“The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which provides a supplemental $600 in weekly benefits to individuals who qualify for state or federal unemployment benefits, will automatically be added to the weekly benefit amount under the PEUC claim,” a press release stated. “The final payable week for this $600 weekly payment is the week ending July 25, 2020.”

Eligibility requirements for the PEUC program include:

Have exhausted all rights to regular compensation under the applicable state or Federal law with respect to the applicable benefit year;

Have no rights to regular compensation with respect to a week under such law or any other state or Federal UC law;

Certify that he or she is not receiving compensation with respect to such week under the UC law of Canada; and

Be able to work, available to work, and actively seeking work. (flexibility will be considered for this requirement given the circumstances surrounding COVID-19)

In the meantime, thousands of Virginians are still dealing with unemployment benefit issues and now lawmakers are addressing those concerns.

Forty-three Virginia legislators sent a letter to VEC Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess requesting a review and modernization of the VEC processes.

A press release stated:

“Data provided by VEC in an email to legislators this week cited 10,000 cases sent to VEC in the last month from Legislative offices alone. Legislative offices have been told by the agency that most of these claims will require administrative adjudication before constituents can receive benefits--a process they say will take an additional 4-8 weeks. Continued delays and extensive wait times place many Virginians in a precarious financial position.”

“As members of the Virginia General Assembly, our top priority is constituent service and representing our constituents to the best of our ability,” the legislators wrote in the letter. “In regular times, our offices can work with state agency liaisons fairly seamlessly to provide a resolution for a constituent issue. However, this pandemic, coupled with the astronomical number of new benefit claims, has highlighted some problems that, in turn, have made it harder for our offices to fulfill our duties to our constituents. Specifically, these problems include inaccessibility of the VEC via phone or online, a lack of initial or follow up communication with claimants, the use of a complicated and outdated online system, and an overall lack of transparency with claimants throughout the process. To this last point, most of the constituents that we hear from begin their stories by simply asking what the status of their claim is as they have been unable to determine this on their own.”

“We received the letter just this morning from legislators and we intend to respond once we have a chance to review the letter,” Fogg said.

During the news conference, Unemployment Insurance Services Director, Bill Walton, said the VEC was working on a new unemployment benefit portal which was scheduled to launch in June, but was put on the back burner due to the pandemic.

Walton acknowledged the system is outdated and in need of a revision but added staff has made changes in needed areas during this pandemic.

“We have at least [increased] phone capacity [twice] to the call center numbers,” Fogg said. “We’ve increased space at the Grundy and South Boston call centers; we’ve added space and staff. We’ve hired bac retirees who were already trained so that way we didn’t have to train to get them right in and start the working.”

Fogg added the VEC has redeployed employees from other departments to assist with claims and hired new staff.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s presentation showed approximately 60,000 applications have been flagged, resulting in an initial delay of benefits to applicants.

“A lot of people are putting in the wrong social security numbers, they’re keying in a number off, or they’re using a spouses social security number,” Fogg said. “Those have to be corrected before any payments can be made. They’ve put in the wrong employer information; they don’t have enough wages over the last three quarters. All of that has to be verified and the employer contacted so those verifications can be made.”

An adjudication hearing has to be completed before any benefits can be paid, or denied. "We've jumped from 1,600 a week to 5,000 a week which will help clear up that volume sooner than we had expected," Fogg said.

The VEC hopes to reach 10,000 adjudication hearing per week by the end of July or early August.

For Virginians who were approved for unemployment insurance benefits but are not receiving benefits at this time, the VEC urges you to continue filing your weekly claims in an effort for future retroactive payments once the issues on those claims is resolved.

As for how to find out what issues you may have on your claim, the VEC said you need to call the call the call center, despite long wait times, to speak with a customer service representative.

Fogg said “a majority of people” are getting through, adding call associates are answering more than 40,000 calls per week.

Per the VEC website, you can call the Voice Response System at 1 (800) 897-5630 and select the menu item to obtain specific benefit account information. You may contact the VEC Customer Contact Center at 1 (866) 832-2363 (Available 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Monday - Friday. Closed state holidays.), and after providing your Social Security number and the first four (4) digits of your VEC assigned PIN, obtain information about your benefits.

