Advertisement

Virginia State Police launching investigation into trooper after viral video comes to light

(NBC29 File)
By Brent Soloman, NBC12
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State trooper has been placed on leave following a viral video that now has the department’s Superintendent sounding off.

Officer Charles Hewitt can be seen forcibly grabbing a Black man out of his car during a traffic stop in Fairfax. It all started because the officers say they smelled marijuana in the car but they never found any drugs.

The incident happened last year but the video the man recorded during the traffic stop is now gaining momentum following the death of George Floyd. Derrick Thompson, the man behind the wheel in the video, just retained an attorney, and immediately, they’re seeing some action.

“Take a look at me. I’m a f*** specimen right here buddy,” Trooper Hewitt is heard saying in the video.

“Sir, my hands are up. I’m in no threat to the officer,” Thompson replied.

“You’re going to get your a** whooped in front of fu**** Lord and all creation,” Hewitt said.

Trooper Charles Hewitt was trying to get Derrick Thompson out of his car because there was a suspicion Thompson had drugs.

“They just illegally opened my car and I’m being forcibly removed,” Thompson says. He was on his way to work at the time.

His attorney says no drugs were in the car so Thompson didn’t understand why this was happening.

“I’m giving you till the count of three. Don’t do this,” Hewitt warns in the video.

“I’m not touching this officer. My hand is by my head,” Thompson replies.

Things quickly escalate.

“One, two, watch the show folks,” Hewitt says while looking at the camera.

“My life is in danger,” Thompson is heard saying before there’s a loud sound of him being brought to the ground.

“How do you like that Mother Fu****? How do you like that?” Hewitt is heard saying.

When Thompson is taken down, the video fades to black.

“I’m not resisting…Get off my neck sir, you are harming me,” Thompson is heard saying.

“He appears to be enjoying himself,” said Attorney Joshua Erlich who is representing Thompson. “He had lacerations to his head that were bleeding profusely. He also had some injuries to his legs…He asked several times for medical treatment and did not receive it.”

Wednesday, more than a year after the altercation and after the video went viral, state police said it is launching a criminal investigation and will place Trooper Hewitt on leave.

“The VSP in April 2019 weren’t wearing body cameras so if Mr. Thompson had not created this video, there would be no record…I don’t know if we would’ve gotten the same reaction a year ago…We’re seeing much more accountability from law enforcement,” Erlich added.

While no drugs were in the car, Thompson was convicted of obstructing justice.

You can watch the full story on NBC12 here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Augusta Co. searches for missing person

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Noah Douglas Hogge, 22, was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. on July 15.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 904 on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Thursday, July 16, Virginia has had 74,431 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Va. Rep. Cline to host telephone town hall for seniors and retirees

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Shenandoah National Park campgrounds open at full capacity

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg Fire Department stresses safety with car seats

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Virginia adopts workplace safety standards during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Watch WHSV's late evening weather forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Waynesboro considering setting aside money for homeless help

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Valley Community Services Board said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the struggles of being homeless, and Waynesboro is looking into helping them using CARES Act funding. The funding from the federal government can only be used in certain ways, and one of those ways is helping the homeless affected by the pandemic. Waynesboro city council is considering setting aside $50,000 for the Valley Community Services Board. The board said the money will be used to continue housing homeless in area motels. “Being able to be inside and have access to facilities to wash your hands and be safe is really important for the whole community,” Lydia Campbell, adult mental health case management supervisor, said. Campbell said currently, they have enough funding to keep people they're assisting in motels through the end of August. The money from Waynesboro would fund an additional month.

News

Second Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center employee charged with aiding in escape; as the search for inmates continues

Updated: 13 hours ago
Virginia State Police says a second employee who worked at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center has been charged with helping two residents escape. The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) says Jabar A. Taylor, 20, and Rashad E. Williams, 18, escaped in the early morning hours of Monday through a hole that had been cut in a security fence. Destiny L. Harris, 23, of Chesterfield County, was arrested and charged Tuesday morning with two counts of aiding with the escape of a juvenile. State police said Harris, a Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice employee who worked at the Bon Air facility, is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail. On the morning of July 15, the Virginia State Police says Darren Briggs, 42, of Lawrenceville, Va. and a Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice employee who worked at the Bon Air facility, was arrested and charged on one felony count of providing a cell phone to a prisoner. Briggs was taken into custody without incident. Briggs is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

News

Harrisonburg considering how to use other CARES Act Funding

Updated: 13 hours ago
Harrisonburg city council is considering other ways to spend the money they received from the federal CARES Act. The city was allocated $4.6 million, and they've already spent some on loans for businesses. At Tuesday's city council meeting, staff presented other options. One option was allocating $600,000 to stabilizing the land where the second high school would be built. The project was put on hold for at least a year in April. "It was already underway, they had already cleared that land, with pausing a contract like that, there are state requirements, things we have to do to make sure that land stays stable," Mike Parks, director of communication for the city, said.