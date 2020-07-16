Advertisement

WATCH: Roanoke Police release body cam footage from weekend crowd shooting

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released police body cam footage in an effort to get information that might help find people involved in a crowd shooting Sunday.

July 12, 2020, just after 2 a.m., Roanoke Police were in the 200 block of Market Street SE watching a large crowd in a parking lot. Police say the crowd consisted of about 100 people.

While officers were there, they say, 40-50 shots were fired from several people in the crowd. Officers called for extra units and began to head into the crowd to try to stop the threat and make sure no one was hurt. The parking lot cleared out shortly after the shots were fired, according to police.

That’s when, police say, two women began fighting with each other. Police used pepper balls to break up the fight and minimize any injuries. Police say other people from the crowd pulled the women away, and everyone involved ran off before they could be identified.

While officers cleared the scene, they collected about 50 spent cartridge casings from different caliber weapons, including 9 mm and 7.62 rounds. Several cars and at least one building were hit by gunfire. No injuries have been reported.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637; begin a text with “RoanokePD”. You can remain anonymous.

