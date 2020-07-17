Advertisement

Augusta Co. missing woman found

Katrina Renee Mansell, 54, was last seen in her Staunton home on July 11.
Katrina Renee Mansell, 54, was last seen in her Staunton home on July 11.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
UPDATE (July 17, 2:27 p.m.)

Mansell has been located by law enforcement and is safe, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information regarding a missing woman.

Katrina Renee Mansell, 54, was last seen at her Staunton home on July 11. She is 5′10″ and weighs 200 pounds. Mansell has brown hair and hazel eyes and should be operating a blue 2013 Toyota Prius with VA registration UG5046.

Mansell is a former resident of Pulaski County, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said that information they received suggests that she may have returned to that area.

If you have any information, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

