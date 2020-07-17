Augusta County man pleads guilty to drug and weapons charges

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Last year, Robert Smith was in a vehicle pulled over for allegedly impersonating a police officer. On Friday, he pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges, stemming from that incident.

Smith pleaded guilty to three felony charges for possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon and possessing a firearm on or about his person while possessing meth.

He will serve five years in prison for those charges. He also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges and will pay fines for those. Smith did not plead guilty to any charges related to the alleged impersonation.

The Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney said an impersonation charge is just a misdemeanor unless you've been convicted before. Instead, the alleged impersonation led to the drug and weapons charges, which was their focus.

Smith was a passenger in the vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Brittany Hevener. Hevener was originally scheduled for trial Friday, but it was continued.

