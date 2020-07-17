Augusta County Public Schools announce reopening plan

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta County Public Schools have announced key components of their reopening plan for this upcoming school year.

The school year will begin on August 18, which allows extra time for teachers and administrators to prepare to welcome students. Inside, social distancing of six feet is expected, along with a limited number of students on buses and in classrooms.

Because of this, ACPS will provide a hybrid instruction model that combines in-school and at-home learning. Parents who are concerned with sending their children to school also have the option to choose 100 percent at-home learning.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.