COVID-19 impacts vacation plans, travel agencies busier than usual

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Travel agencies have been hard at work, but not making much profit during the COVID-19 pandemic as they are spending more time rescheduling trips.

Turner Travel in Harrisonburg says with closed borders and hot spots coming and going across the country, many travel plans are up in the air. When borders closed to the US, the local agency had to scramble to get their clients back into the country.

“It’s a rollercoaster. Until a week or two ago, when the flair up occurred, we had people asking about vacation in Florida. A month ago, we had a family drive to Florida. They wanted to rent a beach condo and they did and they had a wonderful time,” said Charles Turner, owner and manager of Turner Travel.

Turner said if you did have a vacation planned to remain flexible and understand that plans can change from day to day.

