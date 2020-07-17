Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with daily storm chances into next week

Today's forecast.
Today's forecast.(WHSV)
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WHSV) - A typical summer weather pattern. Temperatures increase into the weekend with more humidity. With the heat and humidity there will be daily storm chances into next week.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog and a few showers, or an isolated storm. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out through mid-afternoon thanks to a cold front, decreasing clouds for the evening. The best chance of storms will be east of the Blue Ridge. Still hot and still humid. Highs around 90, feeling like the low 90s with the humidity. The best chance of storms will be east of the Blue Ridge. A nice and warm evening with a drop in humidity, temperatures in the 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog, still warm with lows near 70 degrees.

An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out through mid-afternoon thank to a cold front. Areas east of the Blue Ridge have the best chance of seeing a storm.
An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out through mid-afternoon thank to a cold front. Areas east of the Blue Ridge have the best chance of seeing a storm.(WHSV)

SATURDAY: Staying hot but not humid. Temperatures in the morning will be quickly rising into the 80s. Partly cloudy, and a hot summer day with an isolated storm later in the afternoon/evening. Activity will not be widespread. Highs in the low 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Humidity falls on Saturday.
Humidity falls on Saturday.(WHSV)

SUNDAY: Another hot morning as temperatures quickly rise into the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds, hot and while humidity increases, it will be more moderate. It’s still going to be a sticky day. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out later in the day. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s with the humidity. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Temperatures in the morning quickly rise into the 80s. Not only will it be hot but the humidity will be more on the oppressive scale. Staying hot and humid with daily showers and storms each afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s with the humidity. A few spots may even feel like 100 degrees each afternoon. Lows near 70 degrees. A rather stagnant but typical summer pattern.

Feeling like the mid to upper 90s Monday with the humidity.
Feeling like the mid to upper 90s Monday with the humidity.(WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures in the 70s. Hot and humid for the day. Highs in the low 90s with a few showers and storms in the afternoon, feeling like the mid 90s with the humidity.

