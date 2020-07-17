Advertisement

Free Clinic of Central Virginia awarded $100,000 grant

The Free Clinic of Central Virginia was awarded a $100,000 grant by The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation's Century Fund.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Free Clinic of Central Virginia was awarded a $100,000 grant.

That grant comes from The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation's Century Fund.

The clinic plans to use the money to help renovate their facility.

They say they plan to expand their capacity to provide behavioral health services and chronic disease management services.

They also say this will bring a new classroom and counseling room.

“We’re really happy that the foundation recognized how important healthcare is in our community and what a tremendous difference this renovation is going to make,” said Christina Delzingaro, Free Clinic of Central Virginia CEO.

They also say a new facade will come to the front of the building.

They plan to complete all their renovations by February 2021.

