Advertisement

Group urging Charlottesville to divert more than $10M in police funding to community services

The demands come as a response to a video of an officer detaining a homeless man on the Downtown Mall on July 8.
Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville Police Department.(NBC29)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Defund Charlottesville Police Department group is urging Charlottesville City Council to divert more than $10 million of funding toward community programs.

The group recently released an updated list of demands, saying in part, “The time has come to divert funding away from the department and toward other services.”

The demands come as a response to a video of an officer detaining a homeless man on the Downtown Mall on July 8.

The group is urging councilors to divert more than 60% of the police department’s budget to community support programs like rental relief, mental health and substance abuse programs, domestic abuse and sexual assault response, and educational resources.

“We’re envisioning what a police-free Charlottesville would look like when funding is made available to education, housing, and public health,” Ang Conn, a representative of the Defund CPD group, said.

In a statement, the group demands Charlottesville City Council to develop a division of first responders that would potentially replace police officers on calls relating to mental health, sexual assault, and gender-based violence and abuse, domestic disputes, and substance use.

“Our community needs a place to call if someone’s in a crisis, other than the police, who criminalize other than support,” Conn said.

The group is also calling on councilors to halt all future hiring, training, and job openings by amending the current budget and using funds to support the first responder initiative.

“I just really hope they take into consideration the community’s needs and wants when making their determination,” Conn said.

The City Manager’s office said it does not have a comment on the demands at this time.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Sherando Lake hoping to reopen soon

Updated: moments ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
As many places have reopened during Phase 3 of Governor Northam’s “Forward Virginia Plan”, some tourist destinations remain closed.

Local

Two arrested for murder of Bruce Williams

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Ja’Quez Eshaun Jerome Brown and Cameron Isaiah Baile have been arrested for the murder of Bruce Williams.

Travel

Tractor trailer accident causes delays on I-81

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A tractor trailer accident on I-81 at mile marker 213.4 in Augusta County has closed all northbound lanes.

Local

Augusta County man pleads guilty to drug and weapons charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Last year, Robert Smith was in a vehicle pulled over for allegedly impersonating a police officer. On Friday, he pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges, stemming from that incident.

Local

Staunton Innovation Hub Phase II set to open soon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
It has been a process about two years in the making, but the second phase of the Staunton Innovation Hub is expected to open in the next several weeks as construction wraps up.

Latest News

State

Free Clinic of Central Virginia awarded $100,000 grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They plan to use the money to make renovations and expand service capacities.

Local

Augusta Co. missing woman found

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Katrina Renee Mansell, 54, was last seen at her Staunton home on July 11.

Local

Positive COVID-19 case reported at Daikin Applied’s Verona facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
An employee at Daikin Applied has tested positive for COVID-19, the first case at this facility.

Local

Augusta County Public Schools announce reopening plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Students may choose between a hybrid of in-person and at-home learning or a 100 percent at-home learning experience.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,002 on Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago