Page County School Board hears back to school proposal for fall

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Another school division in the valley gave their proposal Thursday evening, for returning back to class this fall.

Page County Public School students will choose between a blend of some face-to-face and remote instruction or completely learning from home.

Pre-K through 1st grade will attend class four days a week, and grades 2 through 12 will attend twice per week on a rotating A/B schedule. Students scheduled on an A day would attend Monday and Thursday and B day students Tuesday and Friday.

Wednesdays would be used as a remote learning day for all students and allow teachers additional time for preparation and collaboration.

The proposal suggests reducing class sizes and spacing desks six feet apart to ensure social distancing. Anywhere throughout the building where six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained will require students to wear a face covering.

Students will be required to wear masks on school buses. Students must sit only one per seat unless students live in the same residence.

“All grade levels will look different and feel different. We need to accept that now that the pandemic has impacted us,” Dr. Wendy Gonzales, PCPS superintendent, said. “School is different, it will be different.”

Page County students in grades 3 through 12 would be given a technology device as they become available to support remote learning. The school division is currently exploring options for students without access to the internet.

To reduce large gatherings of students at all schools, breakfast and lunch meals will be pre-packaged, allowing students to eat in their classrooms.

To prepare for this transition, teachers will complete professional development activities leading up to the start of the school year.

Tonight’s proposal was not approved by Page County School Board members, but we will be hearing more on that decision in the coming weeks.

For more information on the 2020-2021 Instructional Plan, click here.

