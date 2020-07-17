Advertisement

Page County School Board hears back to school proposal for fall

Page County Public School students will choose between a blend of some face-to-face and remote instruction or completely learning from home.
Page County Public School students will choose between a blend of some face-to-face and remote instruction or completely learning from home.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Another school division in the valley gave their proposal Thursday evening, for returning back to class this fall.

Page County Public School students will choose between a blend of some face-to-face and remote instruction or completely learning from home.

Pre-K through 1st grade will attend class four days a week, and grades 2 through 12 will attend twice per week on a rotating A/B schedule. Students scheduled on an A day would attend Monday and Thursday and B day students Tuesday and Friday.

Wednesdays would be used as a remote learning day for all students and allow teachers additional time for preparation and collaboration.

The proposal suggests reducing class sizes and spacing desks six feet apart to ensure social distancing. Anywhere throughout the building where six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained will require students to wear a face covering.

Students will be required to wear masks on school buses. Students must sit only one per seat unless students live in the same residence.

“All grade levels will look different and feel different. We need to accept that now that the pandemic has impacted us,” Dr. Wendy Gonzales, PCPS superintendent, said. “School is different, it will be different.”

Page County students in grades 3 through 12 would be given a technology device as they become available to support remote learning. The school division is currently exploring options for students without access to the internet.

To reduce large gatherings of students at all schools, breakfast and lunch meals will be pre-packaged, allowing students to eat in their classrooms.

To prepare for this transition, teachers will complete professional development activities leading up to the start of the school year.

Tonight’s proposal was not approved by Page County School Board members, but we will be hearing more on that decision in the coming weeks.

For more information on the 2020-2021 Instructional Plan, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Jennifer Lynn Witchley

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jennifer Lynn Witchley, 40, is wanted by local police.

News

Family still looking for answers after murder in Staunton

Updated: 1 hours ago
A family is continuing to search for answers after a recent shooting in Staunton. One week ago, Bruce Williams was shot and killed outside the Springhill Village Apartments. "His laugh was like gratifying," Lesha Arey said. "Every time he laughed, everyone around him would laugh. And that smile was so contagious. He was just like, a really really great guy." Arey has two children with Williams. She and the rest of his family continue to make sense of what happened. “Just all around he was a great guy. He never really did any wrong to anybody. He was so forgiving, and just had a great heart,” Arey said. “That’s why it’s so shocking that this would happen to him. That somebody would do something like that to him, because out of everybody, he does not deserve that.” Arey said Williams was a great father to their two children. She said the day he died, he had the kids and was registering them for school. "He was very emotionally attached," Arey said. "He knew how to make them feel good, he knew how to make them understand, you know, without using any type of, really any type of discipline." The Staunton Police Department said last Thursday, they arrived at the apartments around 11 p.m. Williams died from his injuries there, and police said they provided life-saving treatments immediately on arrival. Police also said they are still following up on leads, but are not releasing information at this time to protect the investigation. Arey said she wants answers now, and wants anyone with information to come forward.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

News

Chicken farming becoming a new hobby due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
With more people spending time at home during COVID-19, more hobbies are being explored. Raising backyard chickens is one of them. Like some other hobbies, it comes with risks. Chickens can be great birds for anyone to raise especially when kids are off school and can provide education to students at home. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, raising chickens has become more popular.

Latest News

News

Family still looking for answers after murder in Staunton

Updated: 5 hours ago
A family is continuing to search for answers after a recent shooting in Staunton. One week ago, Bruce Williams was shot and killed outside the Springhill Village Apartments. "His laugh was like gratifying," Lesha Arey said. "Every time he laughed, everyone around him would laugh. And that smile was so contagious. He was just like, a really really great guy." Arey has two children with Williams. She and the rest of his family continue to make sense of what happened. “Just all around he was a great guy. He never really did any wrong to anybody. He was so forgiving, and just had a great heart,” Arey said. “That’s why it’s so shocking that this would happen to him. That somebody would do something like that to him, because out of everybody, he does not deserve that.” Arey said Williams was a great father to their two children. She said the day he died, he had the kids and was registering them for school. "He was very emotionally attached," Arey said. "He knew how to make them feel good, he knew how to make them understand, you know, without using any type of, really any type of discipline." The Staunton Police Department said last Thursday, they arrived at the apartments around 11 p.m. Williams died from his injuries there, and police said they provided life-saving treatments immediately on arrival. Police also said they are still following up on leads, but are not releasing information at this time to protect the investigation. Arey said she wants answers now, and wants anyone with information to come forward.

News

Former MRRJ superintendent pleads guilty to prisoner exploitation charges

Updated: 5 hours ago
The former superintendent of Middle River Regional Jail pleaded guilty in Staunton Circuit Court on Thursday. Back in January, Jack Lee was arrested on dozens of charges related to exploiting prisoners. Lee pleaded guilty to three counts of a jailer exploiting a prisoner, one count for each house the inmate worked at. The Staunton Commonwealth's Attorney's office said it was just one inmate doing work for Lee. Lee was sentenced to 36 months in prison, with all-time suspended for two years good behavior. Lee also has 12 months of supervised probation and has to serve 120 hours of community service. Lee was placed on administrative leave in December 2018, before being fired the same month. According to court documents from March 2019, investigators believed Lee was using prisoners to do work around his home. According to the court documents, David Campbell, an inmate of Middle River was found to have been at Lee's House in Staunton working on projects 23 different times between November 2017 and May 2018. Search warrants reveal Lee told investigators the inmate worked for a contractor he had hired, and Lee said he was not aware the man working in his house was an inmate. According to the documents, the contractor Lee allegedly hired said that Lee asked him to fabricate invoices.

News

Pendleton Manor confirms positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
Pendleton Manor has confirmed that one resident has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a news release from the Good Samaritan Society, Pendleton Manor is following state guidelines during this time. Visitors are not allowed at the facility and infection prevention techniques are being practiced.

News

Rockingham County’s original fire house, demolished after 35 years

Updated: 5 hours ago
After serving the community for 35 years, the original firehouse for “Hose Company Number Four” in Rockingham County, has been demolished. The demolition began around 7:30 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, July 16, 2020. Rockingham Fire Department Chief Jeremy Holloway, says the area quickly outgrew the original building, and the new firehouse is bigger and better. “We can house more firefighters, we can also house more volunteers. Our hope is to pull younger volunteers in. We’ve got computer rooms set up where they can actually go in to do their work from here and then when we have an emergency response they can respond from this station,” Chief Holloway said. Chief Holloway says the Chief of the original firehouse in 1985, Denny Thomas, had a vision this area would grow, but never expected it to get so big, so fast. But, now that it has grown, the new building will provide a shorter response time to calls, and be a resource for the people of Rockingham County, through the attached community hall. The community hall has bathrooms and showers, to act as an emergency shelter if ever needed. They also plan to run fundraisers in the hall, as well as host dinners for the community.

Local

Preschools using strategies for students during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
As we inch closer to when school is supposed to be back in session, there’s been some speculation on how young children will deal with the many guidelines getting put in place.

Local

Chicken farming becoming a new hobby due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
With more people spending time at home during COVID-19, more hobbies are being explored. Raising backyard chickens is one of them.