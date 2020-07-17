Positive COVID-19 case at Daikin Applied’s Verona facility

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — An employee at Daikin Applied has tested positive for COVID-19, the first case at this facility.

According to a news release, Daikin Applied is coordinating with the Department of Health to identify team members who were in close contact with the positive case. The employees in question have been given paid leave to self-quarantine.

Daikin Applied will continue to social distance, practice sanitation practices and provide training to its employees.

