Second Customer Preference Survey conducted to help local businesses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Back in April, people in the Harrisonburg community were asked to participate in a Customer Preference Survey, asking about some of the changes businesses have made during the coronavirus pandemic, whether you think those changes should stay, and when you plan on returning to downtown.

Now that Virginia has progressed into Phase 3, the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Small Business Resilience Taskforce are conducting another survey about your business experiences and comfort level during the pandemic.

A second survey is being conducted to help businesses better serve customers as their opinions may have changed since April.

Andrea Dono, with the HDR, said in that first survey, some customers explained their interest in staff wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), offering contactless payment and the ability to order online.

“Now that more people have started going out, I think they are changing their opinions, but I still think there’s a lot [customers] have to say that can really help the small businesses in the area make sure that they’re meeting their needs, as far as public health is concerned,” Dono said.

That survey is available until July 29.

For more information on the Customer Preference Survey, click here.

