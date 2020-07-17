Sherando Lake hoping to reopen soon

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — As many places have reopened during Phase 3 of Governor Northam’s “Forward Virginia Plan,” some tourist destinations remain closed.

Sherando Lake is still closed due to the COVID-19 concerns. Now, the US Forest Service is looking to continue to look to find ways to make a place like Sherando Lake safer.

Shernado Lake is one of the most popular areas in the George Washington and Jefferson Forests. With that comes more work to reopen a busy recreational facility.

“In order to operate the recreation area there, we rely on a combination of seasonal employees and volunteer campground hosts,” said Nadine Siak, a part of George Washington and Jefferson Forests.

The issue right now is to make sure they do not allow too many people access to the park and the fact that they have a shortage of employees due to health concerns.

“Installing gates so we can control the number of visitors using the area is aimed at ensuring public and employee safety and of course promoting social distancing,” said Siak.

The gate is the most important aspect of reopening Sherando Lake. Siak said that will be a vital part of reopening the park.

“We want all the people we can there and all the recreation sites to be open but the situation is hard and we have to go slowly, on a case by case basis. I want people to know that responsible recreation will help us expand the access sites,” said Siak.

