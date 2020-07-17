Advertisement

Sherando Lake hoping to reopen soon

As many places have reopened during Phase 3 of Governor Northam's "Forward Virginia Plan", some tourist destinations remain closed.
As many places have reopened during Phase 3 of Governor Northam's "Forward Virginia Plan", some tourist destinations remain closed.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — As many places have reopened during Phase 3 of Governor Northam’s “Forward Virginia Plan,” some tourist destinations remain closed.

Sherando Lake is still closed due to the COVID-19 concerns. Now, the US Forest Service is looking to continue to look to find ways to make a place like Sherando Lake safer.

Shernado Lake is one of the most popular areas in the George Washington and Jefferson Forests. With that comes more work to reopen a busy recreational facility.

“In order to operate the recreation area there, we rely on a combination of seasonal employees and volunteer campground hosts,” said Nadine Siak, a part of George Washington and Jefferson Forests.

The issue right now is to make sure they do not allow too many people access to the park and the fact that they have a shortage of employees due to health concerns.

“Installing gates so we can control the number of visitors using the area is aimed at ensuring public and employee safety and of course promoting social distancing,” said Siak.

The gate is the most important aspect of reopening Sherando Lake. Siak said that will be a vital part of reopening the park.

“We want all the people we can there and all the recreation sites to be open but the situation is hard and we have to go slowly, on a case by case basis. I want people to know that responsible recreation will help us expand the access sites,” said Siak.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The importance of contact tracing in the Valley

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, contact tracing is crucial, even picking up a phone call can help protect those around you.

News

The effect of COVID-19 and the Latinx community in Harrisonburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
In Harrisonburg, those of Latino ethnicity account for only 19 percent of the population.

Local

COVID-19 impacts vacation plans, travel agencies busier than usual

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Travel agencies have been hard at work but not making much profit during the COVID-19 pandemic as they are spending more time rescheduling trips.

Local

Two arrested for murder of Bruce Williams

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Ja’Quez Eshaun Jerome Brown and Cameron Isaiah Baile have been arrested for the murder of Bruce Williams.

Latest News

Travel

Tractor trailer accident on I-81 cleared

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A tractor trailer accident on I-81 at mile marker 213.4 in Augusta County has closed all northbound lanes.

Local

Augusta County man pleads guilty to drug and weapons charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Last year, Robert Smith was in a vehicle pulled over for allegedly impersonating a police officer. On Friday, he pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges, stemming from that incident.

Local

Staunton Innovation Hub Phase II set to open soon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
It has been a process about two years in the making, but the second phase of the Staunton Innovation Hub is expected to open in the next several weeks as construction wraps up.

State

Free Clinic of Central Virginia awarded $100,000 grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They plan to use the money to make renovations and expand service capacities.

Local

Group urging Charlottesville to divert more than $10M in police funding to community services

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
The demands come as a response to a video of an officer detaining a homeless man on the Downtown Mall on July 8.

Local

Augusta Co. missing woman found

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Katrina Renee Mansell, 54, was last seen at her Staunton home on July 11.