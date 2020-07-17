Sky Viewing for the weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Comet NEOWISE is now only visible in the evenings. You can also check out two of the best planets to see in the summer, Jupiter and Saturn. We also have International Space Station passes.

The skies may be just dark enough after about 9:30 p.m. but best comet viewing is going to be from about 10pm to midnight Friday-Sunday

The video above is a time lapse taken by Mike Mallow of Comet NEOWISE over the Germany Valley this week.

If you want an even better view, try to get away from light pollution. If you’re southeast of one of our cities, you may have some viewing issues or it will just be not as bright as if you were in a darker area. Don’t forget to check out the photo gallery at the bottom to see photos of the Comet from our area. If you have a great photo, there’s a link at the end where you can upload it.

Comet NEOWISE viewing tips (WHSV)

COMET NEOWISE: Visible after sunset by looking north-northwest.

Sunset: About 8:30 p.m.

It won’t be visible until at least 9:30/9:45 pm once the sky gets a bit darker. After 10 p.m. the viewing will improve.

Comet NEOWISE will rise higher in the sky each night to the west. Look just north of where the sun sets, but still lower on the horizon.

You may need binoculars to spot it. As the skies get darker and you can pick out the Big Dipper, Comet NEOWISE will be just below that.

It will be visible until around midnight now

Going to be out shooting comet #Neowise again tonight in darker skies. I got this last night just northwest of Roanoke! At this point the internet is saturated with comet images - but I'm going to keep posting about it because it's so pretty.



📍Roanoke, VA 7/14/20 pic.twitter.com/LP7EKN7ozT — Peter Forister 🇺🇸⚡️🇺🇸 (@forecaster25) July 16, 2020

FRIDAY- INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION PASS 1:

9:13 p.m. visible for 6 minutes: Start looking low to the west-southwest. It moves high across the sky, pretty much overhead to the northeast

FRIDAY- INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION: PASS 2: (This will be much lower on the horizon and may be difficult to see)

10:55 p.m. visible for 1 minute: Start looking north but this will stay very low, closer to the horizon as it travels to the northeast, it won’t be visible long.

SATURDAY- INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION PASS:

10:06 p.m. visible for 2 minutes: This is not going to be a great pass. Start looking low to the north as it moves northeast just above the horizon.

SUNDAY- INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION PASS:

9:18 p.m. visible for 2 minutes: This is not going to be a great pass. Start looking low to the northwest as it moves northeast just above the horizon.

PLANETS:

Saturn and Jupiter are at their brightest right now and can be seen each night. The planets become visible as the skies get dark enough after sunset. Look in the south-southeast part of the sky. The planets are rising so they will become pretty high in the sky later in the night. You can also see 4 of Jupiter’s moons. Jupiter has 53 moons but NASA says scientists think Jupiter may have as many as 79 moons.

We can only see the 4 largest moons, called the Galilean moons. Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. On rare dark nights, you can spot the 4 moons faintly with the naked eye, but they can be easily seen with a telescope or a high zoom on a camera.

These pictures were taken just a few days ago.

Jupiter and Saturn (Aubrey Urbanowicz)

We’d love to see your Comet NEOWISE pictures, you can submit those here:

More than anything, just enjoy the view. Happy viewing!

