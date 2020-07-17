Staunton Innovation Hub Phase II set to open soon

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — It has been a process about two years in the making, but the second phase of the Staunton Innovation Hub is expected to open in the next several weeks as construction wraps up.

Hannah Cooper, business development manager for the Hub, said they're excited to see how the space will be used to help businesses in the area grow.

"It's definitely going to be a starting place for entrepreneurs, but also business owners," Cooper said. One thing that I love about this place so much is that it connects those folks.'

This phase of the Hub is in the old Newsleader building. It will be home to several private offices, co-working spaces, a library, education space for Mary Baldwin University and rooftop area. The exact date they will open is fluid because of construction. Cooper said they saw a few minor delays.

“Coronavirus being one of them, has delayed us slightly,” Cooper said. “We were waiting on a couple of big pieces that were delayed because of coronavirus.”

One large piece they were waiting on was the elevator, which they need to be ADA compliant. Cooper said that would be inspected Friday.

While the pandemic did slow down construction some, Cooper says it also has impacted them in other ways. As remote working has continued, they've seen a lot of interest.

"We have seen a huge trend of remote workers come to us about co-working memberships, designated desks, and private offices," Cooper said.

The first phase of the Hub is still open, and Cooper said they’ve added a lot of extra cleaning by staff, cleaners and people using the space.

