The Harrisonburg Conservation Assistance Program introduces the green roof

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Conservation Assistance Program, also known as HCAP, is a cost-hare program that provides incentives to those who install stormwater projects on their property.

The program offers cost-shares on 11 different projects, including one new addition called the green roof.

Green roofs are alternative roof surfaces, designed to support the growth of succulents, in order to aid in stormwater drainage.

These roofs capture, absorb and filter rainwater, which helps reduce runoff volumes into streams and ponds and reduce pollutant loads.

They also offer other benefits, such as creating a wildlife habitat, reduce cooling costs.

The HCAP will cost-share up to 75 percent of costs up to $15,000 for green roofs.

In order to qualify for a green roof, one must live in the City of Harrisonburg, apply and have their property examined to see if their current roof can handle the addition of a green roof.

Once green roofs are installed, they require maintenance much like any other garden, with frequent watering and weeding.

For more information, or to apply for a green roof, visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/hcap.

