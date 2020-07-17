Advertisement

The importance of contact tracing in the Valley

Cell phone and texting
Cell phone and texting(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, contact tracing is crucial, even picking up a phone call can help protect those around you.

“Contact tracing is one of the best tools we have in our tool box to reduce the spread of COVID-19. So, it’s a compassionate act really,” Laura Lee Wight, with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said.

In this day and age, most things can be done through our phone, and now picking up a “contact tracing phone call” can help protect you and others from COVID-19.

Contact tracing retraces the steps of those infected to see who may have been exposed to COVID-19 .

The process requires full information about who came in close-contact with someone with the virus.

“Close contact refers to anyone who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 48 hours before that person, infected person, began feeling sick until the time that that patient is isolated,” Wight said.

Wight wants to remind everyone there is no shame in revealing your past actions.

“It’s nothing to be embarrassed about, it’s not your fault that you may have exposed someone accidentally. And, if you are someone who is considered to be a close-contact and you need to quarantine, you are protecting your community, you are protecting your family,” Wight said.

Here’s how it works. The call asks you some identification questions and advises you on what to do.

It is 100% confidential and will never reveal who you came in contact with to avoid fear or shame.

“VDH Covid team” may pop up on caller id or “your local health department” to help you know it is a legitimate number.

“Also to make sure you have support- that you have what you need if you are sick, if you become sick,” Wight said.

If you are contacted by a contact tracer and you miss their call they will leave a voice message to ask you to call them back.

If you have any questions surrounding COVID-19 and contact tracing you can call the Central Shenandoah Health District COVID-19 Hotline at 1-855-949-8378.

