Tornado confirmed in western New York

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Several waves of storms moved across Pennsylvania and New York on Thursday. This is the same complex that started earlier in the week in Colorado and moved across the Midwest.

In addition to the severe storms, multiple waves of rain led to flooding across some areas. Some rainfall was reported to be 2″-4″ in some areas.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo, NY has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Portland, NY. This is just north of Lake Chautauqua, right in between Erie, PA and Buffalo, NY. The video above shows the damage left behind.

This is video of the tornado which started just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

This was Vincent Rossotto’s view during the severe weather earlier in Portland. You can see debris floating in what appears to be a wind funnel - this is about a mile from where the barn on Barnes Road was severely damaged. pic.twitter.com/Phcwz4h8QG — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) July 17, 2020

Thankfully there were no fatalities or injuries. There were a few injuries to livestock.

In the report from NWS, a 53′ semi trailer was “lifted and rotated, and set down approximately 150 feet away.”

Right there strongly resembles a “hook echo”.

Signature of rotation.



This storm is capable of producing a tornado. pic.twitter.com/bJSJG5bCvQ — Western NY weather (@WNYweather) July 16, 2020

The tornado rated an EF-1 had maximum winds estimated at 100mph and it traveled a mile and a half.

You might not think of tornadoes when you think of New York but they do get tornadoes. The climate average is about 10/year for the state of New York, which is also the same average as Maryland. For comparison Virginia averages about 18 tornadoes per year.

Tornado average by state (WHSV)

