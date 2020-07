AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — A tractor trailer accident on I-81 at mile marker 213.4 in Augusta County near Stuarts Draft Highway and Lee Jackson Highway has closed all northbound lanes, according to VDOT.

Traffic backups are approximately 8 miles. Traffic is being detoured off of exit 213 and then back on to I-81.

